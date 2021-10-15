15 October

20:41 State security council introduces sanctions regarding Russian elections in occupied Crimea and Donbas
17:57 Pandora Papers and Zelensky offshore companies: MPs press chief prosecutor for answers
15:34 Zelensky drops Razumkov from state security council
13:44 Ukraine condemns Russia’s census held in occupied Crimea
12:52 Ukrainian citizen illegally sentenced in Crimea
11:42 Zelensky and his advisor linked to syphoning assets from Serhiy Kurchenko bank, media reports
09:35 Ukraine to extend autumn school break due to resurging Covid cases

14 October

12:20 Petro Poroshenko joins war veterans to pay tribute to fallen Ukrainian defenders
09:00 SBU officer interfered with ‘Slidstvo.Info’ film about Zelensky offshores, media report

13 October

22:10 Anti-corruption court tosses another ‘Rotterdam+’ inquiry
19:31 Russia refuses to work out Trilateral Contact Group meeting agenda
18:18 ‘Servant of the People’ senior MP uses oligarch Firtash’s plane, claims media report
15:40 Poroshenko meets with OSCE Parliamentary Assembly head
14:05 Ukrainian state railway operator introduces new quarantine restrictions
12:51 Police to conduct quarantine raids

12 October

21:47 Court refuses to take Medvedchuk into custody
15:36 Oksana Lyniv to lead Teatro Comunale di Bologna
13:58 ‘Kolomoyskyi Land’: activists welcome Ukraine-EU summit participants
13:44 Ukraine and EU sign Open Skies agreement

11 October

22:07 Anti-corruption agency launches inquiry into Forum ‘Ukraine 30’ state contract
20:14 ‘European Solidarity’ MPs report offences to SBU and Prosecutor’s office
19:13 Ukraine brings in vaccine mandates for transportation workforce and travelers
15:38 Pandora Papers: Zelensky dodges information requests from world media, says watchog study

10 October

19:23 Pandora Papers: Activists rally at Zelensky’s residence in upscale Koncha-Zaspa
12:28 ‘You are afraid of us!’, – Poroshenko addresses Zelensky after clashes near his house

09 October

08 October

16:08 Petro Poroshenko sends strong message ahead of Ukraine-EU summit
14:50 Verkhovna Rada approves changes to 2021 budget
11:52 Verkhovna Rada elects new speaker

07 October

17:34 Officials made to disclose Ukraine’s Independence Day costs
17:24 Election of parliamentary speaker: Petro Poroshenko tells off pro-Russian MP Shurfirch
16:24 Villager in Zakarpattya taken to court over Covid misinformation
14:10 Ukraine’s president signs law banning anti-Semitism

06 October

17:11 More environmental crimes to be listed in Ukraine’s Criminal Code
17:11 Ukrainian government rewrites budget spending to cover growing pension payouts

05 October

Thousands of people march in Kyiv to mark Defenders of Ukraine Day

On October 14, thousands of war veterans and activists joined the march in Kyiv to celebrate Defenders of Ukraine Day.

News 14 Oct, 15:40
Pandora Papers fallout: Ukrainian community in UK stages protest at Zelensky’s property in London

The protest at Baker Street in London was organized by ‘London Euromaidan’ group and brought together Ukrainian activists  living in the UK. The protesters called out t ...

News 9 Oct, 20:48
Illegal coal trade and abetting terrorists, Viktor Medvedchuk faces new charges

'Opposition Platform for Life" MP colluded with Ukrainian top state officials to smuggle coal from Russia-controlled Donbas with money allegedly going back to separatists, say law enforcement officials in a briefing Friday.

News 8 Oct, 18:26
Verkhovna Rada ousts speaker Razumkov

Removal of the parliamentary speaker comes after his fallout with Volodymyr Zelensky over the 'anti-oligarchs' law

News 7 Oct, 11:41

Why did the Biden Adminstration snub Elon Must at electric-vehicle summit at the White House

'Bukvy' take on why the Biden administration did not invite Tesla and SpaceX CEO to July 4 electric-vehicle summit and what it has to do with Covid pandemic.

Bohdan Myroshnykov
Thoughts 6 Aug, 22:21

The lesson Ukrainian politicians should learn from Andrew Cuomo sexual abuse scandal

Andrew Cuomo, the 63-year-old governor of New York, known to the media as a women’s rights and LGBTQ+ advocate faces allegations of sexual harassment. His alleged misconduct provoked a firestorm of criticism with politicians from both Republican and Democratic camps now calling for his resignation

Anastasiya Pechenuk
Thoughts 6 Aug, 20:40

Government greenlights Ukraine’s foreign policy draft strategy: Key points

On June 9, 2021, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved Ukraine’s foreign policy draft strategy, which should be followed until 2024.

News 9 Jun, 15:42

Thoughts
Thoughts

Bohdan Myroshnykov
How ‘Servant of the People’ MPs ‘serve’ people. Ruslan Stefanchuk story

‘Bukvy’ continues a series of articles about MPs, looking into Ruslan Stefanchuk’s biography and incomes.

30 Sep, 16:42
Dmytro Martseniuk
New York restaraunt chef take on varenyky

Dumplings, also known as ‘pierogi’ and ‘varenyky’, is one of the most popular Ukrainian dishes. 'Bukvy' offers the originial recipe for beef rib dumplings from Dmytro Martseniuk, Ukrainian restaurant chef in Manhattan.

18 Sep, 08:32
Nazarii Chornyi
lawyer and investigative reporter
Political advertising, social media and FBI

Ratings are a capricious thing that needs constant attention and support. It is especially difficult to to create the semblance of ‘people’s love and approval’ in social networks, where one person can sometimes appear in dozens of avatars, names and accounts. Moreover, the attempts to use bot farms attract the attention not of a potential voter, but of law enforcement officers.

16 Sep, 18:54
Dmytro Martseniuk
Cake from childhood: simple recipe of honey tart

The famous and popular ‘Medovyk' is the traditional autumn dessert. 'Bukvy' learned the secrets of cooking medovyk from Dmytro Martseniuk, the chef of ‘Veselka’ Ukrainian restaurant in Manhattan.

12 Sep, 14:08
Dmytro Martseniuk
Potato pancakes from Manhattan: simple recipe of popular dish

Potato pancakes, known in Ukraine as deruny, is definitely the ultimate comfort food and so ridiculously easy, which makes the recipe a go-to for a weekend morning meal. 'Bukvy' learned the secrets of deruny-making from Dmytro Martseniuk, a three-time winner of the New York potato pancakes festival and the chef of ‘Veselka’ Ukrainian restaurant in Manhattan.

11 Sep, 08:23
Music and politics in the XX century. Rediscovering broken and forgotten Ukrainian composers

Ukrainian classical music endured flames of two world wars. It was tormented, dragged through the mud and weeded out of our memory. Yet it defied taboos and repressions coming on stronger in its full variety.

6 Sep, 17:11

