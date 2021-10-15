On October 14, thousands of war veterans and activists joined the march in Kyiv to celebrate Defenders of Ukraine Day.
The protest at Baker Street in London was organized by ‘London Euromaidan’ group and brought together Ukrainian activists living in the UK. The protesters called out t ...
'Opposition Platform for Life" MP colluded with Ukrainian top state officials to smuggle coal from Russia-controlled Donbas with money allegedly going back to separatists, say law enforcement officials in a briefing Friday.
Removal of the parliamentary speaker comes after his fallout with Volodymyr Zelensky over the 'anti-oligarchs' law
'Bukvy' take on why the Biden administration did not invite Tesla and SpaceX CEO to July 4 electric-vehicle summit and what it has to do with Covid pandemic.Bohdan Myroshnykov
Andrew Cuomo, the 63-year-old governor of New York, known to the media as a women’s rights and LGBTQ+ advocate faces allegations of sexual harassment. His alleged misconduct provoked a firestorm of criticism with politicians from both Republican and Democratic camps now calling for his resignationAnastasiya Pechenuk
On June 9, 2021, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved Ukraine’s foreign policy draft strategy, which should be followed until 2024.
‘Bukvy’ continues a series of articles about MPs, looking into Ruslan Stefanchuk’s biography and incomes.
Dumplings, also known as ‘pierogi’ and ‘varenyky’, is one of the most popular Ukrainian dishes. 'Bukvy' offers the originial recipe for beef rib dumplings from Dmytro Martseniuk, Ukrainian restaurant chef in Manhattan.
Ratings are a capricious thing that needs constant attention and support. It is especially difficult to to create the semblance of ‘people’s love and approval’ in social networks, where one person can sometimes appear in dozens of avatars, names and accounts. Moreover, the attempts to use bot farms attract the attention not of a potential voter, but of law enforcement officers.
The famous and popular ‘Medovyk' is the traditional autumn dessert. 'Bukvy' learned the secrets of cooking medovyk from Dmytro Martseniuk, the chef of ‘Veselka’ Ukrainian restaurant in Manhattan.
Potato pancakes, known in Ukraine as deruny, is definitely the ultimate comfort food and so ridiculously easy, which makes the recipe a go-to for a weekend morning meal. 'Bukvy' learned the secrets of deruny-making from Dmytro Martseniuk, a three-time winner of the New York potato pancakes festival and the chef of ‘Veselka’ Ukrainian restaurant in Manhattan.
Ukrainian classical music endured flames of two world wars. It was tormented, dragged through the mud and weeded out of our memory. Yet it defied taboos and repressions coming on stronger in its full variety.