After the search work in the recently liberated territories, Ukrainian law enforcement have exhumed about 1,000 dead bodies of soldiers and killed civilians. One of the biggest mass graves was found in Izium where 450 had been buried.

The Ministry for reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories reports that they search for the locations of burials in the de-occupied areas.

Investigations often reveal facts of Russian war crimes when the bodies of killed civilians, including children, are found in mass graves.

The search involves law enforcement and emergency services coordinated by the Office of the Commissioner for Missing Persons.