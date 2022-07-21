The Prosecutor General office of Ukraine informs that 1,039 Ukrainian children have been killed or wounded during Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The report states that Russian invasion has killed 358 and wounded 681 children.

These numbers are not final as it is impossible to assess casualties in the occupied territories and in the areas of active hostilities, the statement says.

The biggest numbers of children casualties have been registered in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv and Luhansk regions. Children deaths and injuries have also been reported in Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhya, Sumy and Zhytomyr regions.

Russian air and artillery strikes have also damaged 2185 educational facilities, 221 of which have been completely ruined.