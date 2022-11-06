Since the beginning of the full-fledged war, Russian invaders damaged 1,100 medical facilities in Ukraine, 144 of which have been completely ruined, Ukraine’s health ministry reports.

The biggest numbers of damaged medical objects were registered in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions – 249 and 210 respectively.

Hospitals and other medical institutions also suffered Russian strikes in Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv and Kherson regions.

The ministry also said that they actively repair damaged objects. 95 hospitals have been fully restored so far and 204 are being repaired.

According to the preliminary estimates, more than 38 billion UAH will be needed to restore the damaged medical facilities.