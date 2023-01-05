Ukraine’s culture minister Oleksandr Tkachenko reported that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1,189 cultural objects have been hit by Russian strikes. 446 culture facilities have been completely ruined.

According to the Ministry of Culture, the greatest losses and damages to the cultural infrastructure were experienced in Donetsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy and Kherson regions.

Russian attacks damaged 563 clubs, 453 libraries, 63 museums and galleries, 18 theaters and 92 art schools.

The report also says that the damage can be even worse as it is impossible to assess losses in the temporarily occupied territories.