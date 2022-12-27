Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Security Service of Ukraine has exposed more than 1,200 Russian propagandists.

The SBU states that they disseminated fakes and Russian narratives on the Internet.

‘The SBU detects traitors, Russian agitators and collaborators operating in the Internet space. Today, we have almost 1,200 criminal proceedings against them, 600 people have been notified of suspicions, and almost 230 have been sentenced to various terms of imprisonment’, the security statement says.

Currently, Russian fakes no longer carry such a threat as before. The Security Service conducts its own special information operations aimed at reducing the influence of Russian propaganda.

This year, the SBU has already blocked 45 large-scale bot farms with a capacity of more than 2 million fake accounts, almost 500 pro-Russian YouTube channels with an audience of more than 15 million subscribers, and about a thousand information resources that worked against Ukraine.