430 Ukrainian children have been killed and 828 wounded since the beginning of the full-fledged Russia’s war against Ukraine, Prosecutor General office reports.

The biggest numbers of children casualties have been registered in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.

These numbers are not final as it is impossible to assess casualties in the occupied territories and in the areas of active hostilities.

Russian shelling and air strikes have also damaged 2,719 educational facilities, 332 of which have been completely ruined.