Ukrainian MP Sergiy Taruta stated on social media that about 1,300 civilians may still be in the shelter under the ruins of Mariupol theater bombed by Russian invaders on Wednesday.

On Thursday, emergency team managed to set free 130 people, but continuous Russian shelling hampered rescue efforts.

The MP claims the whole world should be shouting about what is happening in Mariupol, as the city is 80% ruined and its residents are dying under the rubble right now.

Taruta called on all world media to speak outloud about Mariupol, which is being tortured by Russian fascists who are killing women and children.