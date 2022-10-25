Russian occupiers have already forcibly relocated more than 1,300 children from Mariupol to Russia. Most of them were sent to Russian families for adoption, city council representative said in an interview.

According to him, the representative of children’s rights under the administration of the president of the Russian Federation, Maria Lvova-Belova, was personally engaged in the illegal relocation of Mariupol children.

He said that according to the Russians, more than 1,300 children were taken from Mariupol and the Russian Federation does not intend to return them to Ukraine.

‘The absolute majority of children, about 80%, have already been distributed among Russian families. According to the simplified procedure, they have already passed the adoption procedure in Russia’, the official stated.

He added that foreign journalists launched investigations into the abduction of children from Mariupol, as the Kremlin hides all information about such deportations.