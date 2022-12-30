Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, 450 Ukrainian children have been killed and 872 wounded, the Prosecutor General office stated on Friday.

The biggest numbers of children casualties have been registered in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.

These numbers are not final as it is impossible to assess casualties in the occupied territories and in the areas of active hostilities.

The statement also says that Russian strikes have damaged 3,126 educational facilities, 337 of which have been completely ruined.