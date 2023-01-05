The Prosecutor General office reports that since the beginning of the full-scale war, 452 Ukrainian children have been killed and 877 wounded.

The biggest numbers of children casualties have been registered in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.

These numbers are not final as it is impossible to assess casualties in the occupied territories and in the areas of active hostilities.

Russian air and artillery strikes have damaged 3,126 educational facilities, 337 of which have been completely ruined.