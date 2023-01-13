As of January 13, Russia’s war against Ukraine has caused 1333 children casualties.

The Prosecutor General office reports that 453 Ukrainian children have been killed and 880 wounded since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

The biggest children casualties were registered in Donetsk region – 429, Kharkiv region – 269, Kyiv region – 117, Kherson region – 83, Mykolaiv region – 82, Zaporizhzhia region – 81, Chernihiv region – 68, Luhansk region – 66, Dnipro region – 40.

However, these numbers are not final as it is impossible to fully assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories and in the areas of active hostilities.

Russian air and artillery strikes have damaged 3,126 education facilities, 337 of which have been completely ruined.