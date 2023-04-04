As of March 25, 2023, Russian artillery and air strikes have damaged 1,373 cultural facilities. 514 of them have been completely ruined.

Ukraine’s ministry of culture reports that the biggest numbers of damaged facilities are in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Luhansk regions.

Russian attacks targeted libraries, theaters, art schools, clubs and objects of cultural heritage.

The report stresses that the real number of damaged objects can be even bigger as the situation in the temporarily occupied areas remains unclear.