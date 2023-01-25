Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 459 Ukrainian children have been killed and 916 wounded.

As reported by the Prosecutor General office, the biggest numbers of children casualties have been registered in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The statement stresses that these numbers are nor final as it is impossible to assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories and in the areas of active hostilities.

Russian air and artillery strikes have damaged 3,126 educational facilities, 337 of which have been completely ruined.