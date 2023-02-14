The Prosecutor General office reports that since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, 461 Ukrainian children have been killed and 923 wounded.

The biggest numbers of children casualties have been registered in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

In addition, the report stresses that these numbers are not final as it is impossible to assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.

Russian artillery and air strikes have damaged 3,126 educational facilities, 338 of which have been completely ruined.