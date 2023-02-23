As of February 23, 461 Ukrainian children have been killed and 927 wounded since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

As reported by the Prosecutor General office, the biggest numbers of children casualties have been registered in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The statement stresses that these numbers are not final as it is impossible to assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories and in the areas of active hostilities.

As it was reported, a teenager wounded by Russian strike was saved by Lviv doctors.