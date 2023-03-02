As stated by the Prosecutor General office, 461 Ukrainian children have been killed and 929 wounded since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

The biggest numbers of the children casualties have been registered in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The report stresses that these numbers are not final as it is impossible to assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.

Russian air and artillery strikes have damaged 3,126 educational facilities, 438 of which have been completely ruined.