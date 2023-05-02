As of May 2, 1438 Ukrainian children have fallen victim to the Russian invasion, the Prosecutor General office said in a statement.

According to the report, 478 Ukrainian children have been killed and 960 wounded.

The biggest numbers of children casualties have been registered in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The statement stresses that these numbers are not final as it is impossible to fully assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories and in the areas of active hostilities.