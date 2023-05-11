As of April 25, 2023, due to the Russia’s full-scale invasion, 1,464 objects of cultural infrastructure have been damaged.

As reported by Ukraine’s culture ministry, 523 objects have been completely ruined.

Cultural infrastructure suffered the biggest damages in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Russian air and artillery attacks destroyed and damaged 701 clubs, 555 libraries, 77 museums and galleries, 23 theaters and 108 art schools.

These numbers are not final as it is impossible to fully assess damage in the temporarily occupied territories.