During the past day, Russian troops shelled Kharkiv, Chuhuiv and Kupiansk districts of Kharkiv region.

Governor Oleh Synehubov stated that the enemy used heavy artillery and mortars targeting civilian infrastructure.

A 67-year-old local civilian was killed in the town of Vovchansk. The strike damaged 5 residential houses.

A 49-year-old civilian was wounded in the village of Fyholivka.

The governor also reminded about the danger of landmines. During the day, explosive technicians cleared 16 hectares of land and destroyed 80 explosive devices left by Russian troops after their retreat in autumn.