In the past day, Russian invaders continued air and artillery strikes in Donetsk region targeting residential houses and civilian infrastructure.

Russians launched 10 fire attacks hitting 5 towns and villages of the region, which caused civilian casualties.

According to the local police, the enemy attacked Avdiivka, Druzhkivka, Krasnohorivka, Makarivka and Novyi Komar.

Russians used aircraft, S-300 missiles, multiple launch rocket systems and heavy artillery. The attacks destroyed and damaged 17 civilian objects, including 13 residential houses and water supply lines.

During the day, one civilian resident was killed and one wounded in the region. Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stated that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1573 civilians have been killed and 3726 wounded in the region. These figures do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to fully assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.