On Monday morning, Russian troops attacked Sumy with unmanned aerial vehicles.

As stated by the local authorities, at about 11 am, 4 Iran-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones hit the city center.

1 civilian resident is reported killed and 16 wounded after the attack.

The strikes targeted an administrative facility and 2 apartment buildings in the center of Sumy.

The emergency teams are working on the sites. As reported by the State Emergency Service, one hundred rescuers and firefighters are employed in the search and rescue operation.