On Thursday, Russian invaders launched 49 artillery attacks targeting civilian infrastructure in the recently liberated Kherson areas.

Local governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reported civilian casualties as Russia hit residential areas.

According to him, Russians used multiple launch rocket systems, mortars, artillery and tanks. In addition, there was a missile strike.

In total, 49 enemy artillery strikes were recorded, 7 of which targeted the city of Kherson, causing damage to the apartment buildings and private houses.

Because of Russian shelling, one civilian resident was killed and two wounded.