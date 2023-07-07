In the past day, Russian troops shelled 16 towns and villages in Donetsk region, killing 1 and wounding 5 local civilians.

As reported by the region police, Russians hit Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Toretsk, Velyka Novosilka, Hostre, Illinka, Ocheretyne, Pivnichne, Karpivka, Kleban-Byk, Lastochkyne, Novomykhailivka, Novoselydivka, Novoselivka, Orlivka and Shakhtarske.

The invaders used aerial bombs, drones, multiple launch rocket systems and heavy artillery targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure.

Russian strikes destroyed and damaged 58 civilian objects, including 34 residential houses, administrative and economic facilities.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stated that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1596 civilians have been killed and 3804 wounded in the region. These figures do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to fully assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.