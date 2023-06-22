During the past day, Russian military shelled 13 towns and villages of Donetsk region targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure.

As reported by the local police, the invaders attacked Avdiivka, Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk, Chasiv Yar, New York, Pivnichne, Shcherbynivka, Yasnohirka, Antonivka, Halytsynivka, Lastochkyne, Novoocheretuvate and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

With the use of missiles, multiple launch rocket systems and heavy artillery, Russians destroyed and damaged 60 civilian objects, including 46 residential houses, administrative and medical facilities.

1 local civilian is reported killed and 6 wounded after Russian attacks.

As stated by governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1569 local residents have been killed and 3717 wounded. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to fully assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.