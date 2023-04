On April 18, Russian troops again hit the city of Kherson with an artillery strike.

As reported by the Prosecutor General office, 1 local civilian was killed and 9 wounded during the attack.

The strike targeted the center of the city and damaged residential house and other civilian objects.

The emergency teams are working on the site. The Prosecutor office launched investigation into a new Russian war crime under the article of the violation of the laws and customs of war.