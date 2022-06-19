A Russian missile attack caused an explosion at a fuel storage site in Novomoskovsk district, Dnipro region, said local governor Vadim Reznichenko.

According to reports, 1 person was proclaimed dead and 13 sustained burns of different degrees of severity after the explosion of a fuel reservoir.

The blast took place at the site of the rocket strike at 9.24 am Sunday when local firefighters’ teams were trying to contain the fire that broke out 14 hours prior to the incident.

‘This attack cased a big trouble,’ said the governor, adding that ‘no matter how bad their shelling can be, we will hold out and destroy that scum, and build back everything they dared to target’.