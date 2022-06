The Russian shelling hit communities in Sumy region on Monday leaving dead and wounded, said local governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi.

A mortar fire targeted Esman community at 12 am – there were at least 14 blasts reported.

At 14 pm a Russian drone dropped a grenade in Velyka Pysarivka leaving one person dead while 2 more were wounded.

At 17 pm came another attack at Velyka Pysarikva – Russian forcers hit the community with 30 shells.