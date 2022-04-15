At least 24 missile and shelling attacks were reported overnight in Luhansk region, said governor Serhiy Haidai on Facebook Friday.

Angered over their failure to advance and seize towns in Ukraine-controlled territory, the governor said, the Russian troops open fire on civilians.

The overnight attack claimed life of one person and left two more wounded. The firing targeted residential areas and infrastructure across the region as the aggressors try to push forward near Popasna, Rubizhne, and Severodonetsk, where they are faced with staunch resistance from Ukrainian defenders.

‘It was scorching last night in Rubizhne and Popasna, but Russians stopped short of getting into the towns. Street warfare is going on’, the governor states.