Casualties were reported after four communities in Sumy region were targeted by Russian rockets on Wednesday, said local governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky in a statement on social media.

Acorrding to the governor, Ukrainian troops shot down a military drone that was allegedly used to pinpoint locations for shooting.

The second shooting incident happened at about 6:30 pm near the border – it left one person wounded.

Two more attacks targeted Krasnopillya community where Russian troops used mortars, self-propelled and rocket artillery, and later deployed a drone to dropped a bomb. At least 1 person was killed and three more wounded.

Later in the day, Russian aggressor fired three mortars at Velyka Pysarivka and came back with 2 helicopter attacks firing 14 rockets.

The barrage caused damage to several housed but no casualties were reported.