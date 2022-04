At least 1 person was killed and 5 more wounded after Russian troops intensified shelling of Rubizhne, said regional governor Serhiy Haidai on Facebook Wednesday.

Rescue teams working on the site pulled 7 more people from the debris.

Shelling and bombardments that hit Lysychansk, Popasna, Severodonetsk, and Toshivka damaged two residential buildings and nine houses.

On Tuesday, a plume of toxic plume was seen in Rubizhne after Russian shelling struck a chemical storage site.