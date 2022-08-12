Thursday night was marked by new Russian bombardments and casualties among civilians in Kharkiv region. Regional governor Oleh Synegubov said Russians shelled communities in Chugeyev, Kharkiv, Izyum, and Lozova.

It was reported that in Zolochiv a 51-year old woman was killed and a 23-year old man was wounded. Two men and one woman sustained injuries in Tsvyrkuny and Derhachi while in Kupyansk a local tractor driver, 54, was wounded in a land mine blast.

Later into the night, 4 Russian rockets targeted Khariv. The attack allegedly came from Russia’s Belgorod region. Two S-300 rockets hit an educational establishment in Slobidsky districkt of the city while another missile damaged a road in Novobarskiy district, causing damage to the administrative office located neaby.

Russian shelling also struck communities in Tsyrkuny and Cherkaski Tyshky. There was no immediate report of damage and victims.