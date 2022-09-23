Odesa fire fighters were trying to extinguish a fire at Odesa sea port facility after the attack of two enemy kamikaze drones, said Ukraine’s army South Command on Friday.

One person was proclaimed dead. One drone was reportedly downed by Ukraine air defense units.

It is worth mentioning that Ukrainian troops took down 7 enemy drones on Thursday alone with four of those downed identified as Iran-made Shahed-136.

On September 22, Ukraine Air Force conducted 10 air attacks targeting the enemy sites, which took out up to 2 dozens of Russian armor vehicles and several dozens of their troops.