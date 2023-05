On Friday morning, Russian invaders again attacked with missiles the city of Dnipro.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on Facebook that the clinic in Dnipro was hit by the Russian missile.

As of 12 am, 1 person reported killed and 15 wounded after the strike.

‘Russian terrorists once again confirm their status of fighters against everything humane and honest. A rocket attack on a clinic in the city of Dnipro. As of now, one person was killed and 15 were wounded’, president Zelensky wrote.