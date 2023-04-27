Overnight, Russian invaders hit with missiles residential areas in the city of Mykolaiv.

As reported by region governor Vitalii Kim, enemy missiles targeted an apartment building and several private houses.

1 local civilian is reported killed and at least 23 wounded in the attack.

Ukraine’s army operational command ‘South’ stated that Russians used Caliber high-precision missiles.

‘Taking into account the fact that this is a high-precision weapon that works according to the guidance coordinates, it is an obvious fact of terror of the civilian population’ the army statement says.

The emergency teams have already put out the fire, and continue the search and rescue operation clearing the rubble.