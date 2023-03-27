On Monday morning, Russian troops hit with a missile strike the town of Sloviansk, Donetsk region.

President Zelensky informed that the attack killed 1 and wounded 25 local civilians.

‘Another day that began with terrorism by the Russian Federation. The aggressor state shelled our Slovyansk. Unfortunately, there is a dead person and victims of various degrees of severity. All services are working on the ground. Help is being provided. Debris clearance is ongoing’, Zelensky wrote on Facebook.

The strike took place at about 10:30 am. Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Telegram that the attack destroyed and damaged 5 apartment buildings and 7 private houses, administrative and office facilities.

The governor added that Russians also hit with missiles an orphanage in Druzhkivka.