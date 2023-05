Russia continues attacks targeting borderline Chernihiv areas.

During the night, Russian troops hit with an airstrike Novhorod-Siverskyi district of Chernihiv region.

As reported by the local police, 1 civilian woman was killed and 3 other people wounded during the strike.

The attack caused damage to residential houses and economic buildings.

The police launched investigation under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).