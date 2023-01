Russian troops continue constant artillery strikes targeting recently liberated Kherson areas.

Region governor YaroslavYanushevych reported 1 civilian resident killed and 3 wounded after Russian attacks.

According to him, enemy troops shelled the area with artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, mortars, tanks and drones.

In total, Russia launched 90 artillery attacks, 19 of which targeted the city of Kherson.

The enemy strikes caused damage to residential houses and civilian infrastructure.