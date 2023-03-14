On Tuesday morning, Russian invaders hit with missiles the center of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region.

As reported by the Prosecutor General office, the strike targeted an apartment building killing 1 and wounding at least 3 local residents.

According to the preliminary information, four people were found under the rubble. One victim died, three other people are now getting medical assistance at hospital.

The emergency teams are working on the site, as there can be other people under the rubble.

It is also reported that the attack caused damage to six other apartment buildings.