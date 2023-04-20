Russian troops hit the border villages of Hremyachka and Halahanivka in Chernihiv region.

Ukraine’s army operational command ‘North’ reported that on Thursday morning, Russian invaders hit with mortar fire the village of Halahanivka. A civilian woman was killed and two other locals wounded during the strike.

In the village of Hremyachka, Russian attacks did not cause any casualties.

Artillery strikes were also reported on early morning in the villages of Mykolaivka and Yanzhulivka, Chernihiv region.