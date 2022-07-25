Ukraine air defense system took down two Russian military drones in Volyn region, said local governor Yuriy Pogulyako, adding that the incident left one person dead and two more wounded after the remains of the downed drone and a rocket fell in a residential area. The injured people were swiftly taken to hospital.

According to Ukraine’s ‘North’ Air Command the drones were located once they flew in the Ukrainian airspace.

They were allegedly carrying out reconnaissance mission, but soon were taken down by a Ukrainian anti-aircraft system that unfortunately ended up in a casualty.