A light plane crashed near Kolomyia killing a local pilot and three American tourists.

Four people were killed after a small plane crashed into the roof of a private home at Sheparivka village in western Ukraine, sparking a large blaze, informed local police in a statement Wednesday.

According to reports, the plane piloted by a local was carrying three international visitors. The pilot was identified as Ihor Tabanyuk, the local aviator and owner of a private airfield in Kolomyia.

United Jewish Community of Ukraine informed the crash claimed lives of three young Ultra-Ortodox students from the US who were traveling to Kolomyys for recreation.

The local police is investigating what caused the aircrash.