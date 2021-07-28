Four people were killed after a small plane crashed into the roof of a private home at Sheparivka village in western Ukraine, sparking a large blaze, informed local police in a statement Wednesday.
According to reports, the plane piloted by a local was carrying three international visitors. The pilot was identified as Ihor Tabanyuk, the local aviator and owner of a private airfield in Kolomyia.
United Jewish Community of Ukraine informed the crash claimed lives of three young Ultra-Ortodox students from the US who were traveling to Kolomyys for recreation.
The local police is investigating what caused the aircrash.