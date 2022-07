Russia unleashed a barrage of missiles at Mykolayiv yet again, said city mayor Oleksander Senkevych.

The assault targeted several industrial sites- one of those suffered substantial damage.

Another attack hit the suburbs of the southern city that remains too close to the frontlilne. At least 18 houses were damaged as Russian troops peppered the residential are with rocket fire.

Rescue teams are now sifting through the ruins of one of the houses helping its owners recover their belongings.