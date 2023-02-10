During today’s massive missile attack, Ukrainian air defense intercepted and destroyed ten Russian missiles near Kyiv.

‘According to the air defense forces, 10 missiles were shot down over Kyiv. There is damage to electrical networks’, city mayor Vitalii Klitschko said.

There were no casualties after the massive rocket attack. Electricity engineers are now working on restoring networks, the mayor added.

In Kyiv, fragments of a downed Russian missile damaged the roof of a private building and a car.

General Zaluzhnyi said in a statement that two Russian missiles crossed the airspace of Moldova and Romania.