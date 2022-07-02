Some 10 thousand Mariupol residents remain locked up in occupied Donetsk region where Russian troops use at least four local prisons – in Olenivka, Makeyevka, and Donetsk, said riled the Mariupol mayor on Telegram Saturday.

There are complaints about overcrowding and other horrific jail conditions as 10 people can be packed in a 6 sq.m.cell where they are provided little food and water and have no medical assistance.

To make things worse, intimidation and tortures are a common pracitce in those prisons.

City mayor in exile Vadym Boychenko called on the international human rights organizations to address the issue of unlawful detentions of Mariupol residents.

‘We have to jointly work toward the release of an every Mariupol resident,’ said Boychenko.