With the ongoing air and artillery strikes, which target the civilian infrastructure of Donetsk region, Russian invaders hit 10 towns and villages in the past day.

Russian troops targeted Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Kostiantynivka, Chasiv Yar, Velyka Novosilka, Kamianka, Vremivka, Karlivka, Lastochkyne and Krasnohorivka.

As reported by the local police, the enemy launched 32 artillery attacks, damaging 28 civilian objects, including apartment buildings, a school, gas supply lines and other facilities.

Fortunately, the strikes did not cause any civilian casualties. Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko noted that this was the first day with no civilian casualties in the region since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022.