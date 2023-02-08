On Wednesday morning, Russian invaders hit with artillery several towns and villages in Kharkiv region.

After the strikes, local governor Oleh Synehubov reported five people wounded, including a 10-year-old boy.

According to the governor, the village of Varvarivka, Chuhuiv district, came under enemy fire that wounded two civilians – a 69-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman.

At around noon, Russians hit the city of Vovchansk, wounding with shrapnel a 52-year-old employee of energy facility.

Later, the governor informed about two casualties in Vovchansk – a 10-year-old boy and a 47-year-old woman.

All wounded are in the hospital getting medical treatment.