On Wednesday morning, Russian invaders hit with artillery several towns and villages in Kharkiv region.
After the strikes, local governor Oleh Synehubov reported five people wounded, including a 10-year-old boy.
According to the governor, the village of Varvarivka, Chuhuiv district, came under enemy fire that wounded two civilians – a 69-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman.
At around noon, Russians hit the city of Vovchansk, wounding with shrapnel a 52-year-old employee of energy facility.
Later, the governor informed about two casualties in Vovchansk – a 10-year-old boy and a 47-year-old woman.
All wounded are in the hospital getting medical treatment.