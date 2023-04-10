On April 10, 100 Ukrainian military returned home from Russia after an exchange pf prisoners of war.

Among the released defenders, there are people who served in the army, navy, border control servicemen and National Guards. They were taken in captivity in Mariupol, at Azovstal plant, in Hostomel and other places.

According to Andrii Yermak, some of them were seriously injured, have diseases and need urgent medical assistance.

Reportedly, the Ukrainian defenders were exchanged for 106 Russian military.