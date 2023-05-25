On May 25, during the swap of the prisoners of war, 106 Ukrainian military returned home from Russian captivity.

As reported by the head of the President’s office Andrii Yermak, they managed to bring back 8 officers and 98 soldiers and sergeants.

All of them fought in the Bakhmut area. Their heroic struggle did not allow the enemy to advance further in the east of Ukraine.

Many of those who returned home were considered missing.

‘Our entire team is fulfilling the President’s task to bring everyone home as soon as possible. Volodymyr Zelensky outlined this as one of the key tasks. All our people will return home. We are working on it further. Each swap brings us one step closer to this goal’, Yermak wrote.