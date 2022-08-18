Last night became ‘one of the tragic’ for the city since the beginning of Russian invasion, said region governor Oleh Synehubov.

During the night, Russian troops several times attacked Kharkiv with missiles, targeting residential areas.

At about 9:30 pm Wednesday, a Russian missile hit an apartment block in Saltivka city district, ruining the building and causing fire. The strike killed 7 local residents and wounded 17, including an 11-year-old child.

At 4:30 am, eight Russian missiles were launched from the city of Belgorod. All rockets targeted different residential areas of Kharkiv, destroying houses and civilian infrastructure.

The emergency teams are still working on the sites, extinguishing fires. The number of casualties may increase as some locals can still be under the rubble.